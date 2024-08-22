‘Child endangerment’: Parents of charter school students impacted by Penn Hills bus cuts speak out

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Penn Hills School Board meeting on Wednesday night about the decision to cut bus routes to certain charter schools.

The district first announced the cuts in July, saying students will need to use public transportation to get to school.

In early August, some of the cuts were reversed but remained in effect for Westinghouse Arts Academy and Environmental Charter.

Parents with children at charter schools impacted by the cuts said putting kids on public buses before the sun comes up is not putting their safety first.

“You only care about yourselves. You are the ones that messed up the budget. Why do my kids got to suffer for it? This is child endangerment. This is child endangerment,” parent Brian Sanders said.

District officials said the decisions would not be overturned, citing a need to remain “financially responsible” or risk returning to recovery status.

