4-year-old in grave condition after being hit by car in Crafton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A child was hit by a vehicle in Crafton Heights.
Pittsburgh Police say Allegheny County dispatchers received a call from Woodlow Street at 8:30 p.m. A man was screaming on the line and said they needed an ambulance but gave no other information.
When emergency crews got to the scene they learned that a 4-year-old boy had been hit by a vehicle.
Family members had taken the child to a hospital.
The boy was in grave condition when he arrived at the hospital and was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital to receive more treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
