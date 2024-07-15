4-year-old in grave condition after being hit by car in Crafton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A child was hit by a vehicle in Crafton Heights.

Pittsburgh Police say Allegheny County dispatchers received a call from Woodlow Street at 8:30 p.m. A man was screaming on the line and said they needed an ambulance but gave no other information.

When emergency crews got to the scene they learned that a 4-year-old boy had been hit by a vehicle.

Family members had taken the child to a hospital.

The boy was in grave condition when he arrived at the hospital and was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital to receive more treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group