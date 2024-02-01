Boy hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, driver flees scene

PITTSBURGH — A young boy was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Webster Avenue at 3:47 p.m.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford is working to learn more. WATCH Channel 11 News for LIVE updates from the scene as they come in.

Police said the boy is between 3 and 6 years old. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene. There is no vehicle or driver description available at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group