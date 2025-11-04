Child taken to hospital after eating ‘unidentified’ gummy at elementary school

An investigation is underway at an area school district after a child became sick after eating “unidentified edible gummies.”

The East Allegheny School District says a student brought the gummies to Logan Elementary School on Tuesday. They were then distributed to “a few children,” and some of the kids ate the gummy.

One of the students became sick and was immediately taken to an area hospital, the district official said.

School administrators have notified local authorities and the students’ parents.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority of the East Allegheny School District. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities until this matter is resolved,” the district said.

