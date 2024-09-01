Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh adjusts weekday schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is updating its weekday schedule.

Starting Oct. 2, the museum will be closed to the public on Wednesdays when not in its peak visitor seasons. The museum plans to be open seven days a week during the busy holiday and summer seasons. Open hours will remain the same: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some exceptions for early opens.

MuseumLab will be open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., with a seven-day-a-week schedule during busy times.

Officials say the schedule change is a “business decision” that aligns with other museums that operate seasonally to meet visitor demand and manage attendance trends. The museum has seen new visitor patterns since reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By adjusting the schedule on Wednesdays, for just about half of the year, we’ll be able to better serve the visitors, invest more time in the exhibits and experiences, and continue to provide joy, creativity, curiosity and kindness to all learners,” said Max Pipman, senior director of communications for Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

All current memberships to the museum will be extended at no cost to offset any visits that have to be rescheduled because of this scheduling change.

The museum is adjusting staff schedules, and officials say they’re working directly with United Steelworkers regarding the impact of the operating changes.

The museum is closed from Sept. 2 to Sept. 12 for an annual deep cleaning, exhibit installation and repair, and planning and training. It will reopen on Sept. 13 and run seven days a week until Oct. 1.

