Local

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh offering free admission to healthcare workers in October

By WPXI.com News Staff

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Throughout October, healthcare workers can go to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for free.

Thanks to a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, healthcare workers can get one free adult or senior admissions tickets by showing their official credentials and an ID at the museum.

“We are thrilled to partner with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Allegheny Health Network to offer free admission to dedicated healthcare workers, recognizing their unwavering commitment to the community,” said Traci Weatherford-Brown, senior director of museum advancement.

The museum also has several free admission days per year, several standing discounts and participates in a program that offers free admission to families with Allegheny County library cards on select week days.

During October, the museum features an exhibit inspired by the wonder of watching fireflies in nature.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother relieved her 2 kids are safe after they were held hostage on Pittsburgh’s North Side
  • CVS to layoff nearly 3,000 people
  • Pirates payroll cost per win among lowest in MLB
  • VIDEO: T service shutdown during rush hour leaves riders scrambling for alternatives
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read