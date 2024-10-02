Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh offering free admission to healthcare workers in October

PITTSBURGH — Throughout October, healthcare workers can go to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for free.

Thanks to a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, healthcare workers can get one free adult or senior admissions tickets by showing their official credentials and an ID at the museum.

“We are thrilled to partner with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Allegheny Health Network to offer free admission to dedicated healthcare workers, recognizing their unwavering commitment to the community,” said Traci Weatherford-Brown, senior director of museum advancement.

The museum also has several free admission days per year, several standing discounts and participates in a program that offers free admission to families with Allegheny County library cards on select week days.

During October, the museum features an exhibit inspired by the wonder of watching fireflies in nature.

