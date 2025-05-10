Chilly Saturday morning turns into warm, sunny afternoon

PITTSBURGH — This morning could be the last time many of us see the 30s until next fall! Keep those plants protected through about 9 a.m. before temperatures soar into the 70s this afternoon. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine today with a light westerly breeze at 5-10 mph.

With such dry air in place, you’ll need the long sleeves again tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s this evening and eventually into the upper 40s overnight. No frost is expected, though.

Mother’s Day looks fantastic with sunshine and highs a few degrees above today’s numbers. The upper-level low for early next week has sped up a bit, which may allow light showers to move in as early as Monday afternoon, although more widespread rain is expected Tuesday-Wednesday.

