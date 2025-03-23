Chilly Sunday stays dry during day; rain returns after sunset

PITTSBURGH — It feels more like January out there this morning, with temperatures in the low 20s and upper teens across many neighborhoods!

If you want to take advantage of some sunshine today, do it in the morning before thicker clouds arrive later this afternoon. This is before the next area of low pressure brings some steady rain tonight. For most areas, there’ll be light showers around dinnertime, with the bulk of the rain falling between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Rain will quickly taper to showers late tonight, with dry weather anticipated for the Monday morning commute. Strong southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the upper 50s Monday afternoon, with at least partial sunshine at times.

Cooler air will return for mid-week with the potential for rain and even snow showers on Wednesday. The nights will stay chilly before we see a big rebound closer to next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group