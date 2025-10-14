Chilly temperatures overnight, stay cool for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Expect a pleasant fall evening ahead, temperatures will turn chilly overnight and drop to the 40s.

Cooler Wednesday with a mix of clouds and some sun, highs will be near average in the mid 60s. Temperatures turn colder with the potential for patchy frost on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Warmer air is expected on Saturday as highs rise back to the low 70s with increasing clouds through the day. The next chance for rain returns Saturday night and into Sunday.

