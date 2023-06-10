Chlorine leak leads to hazmat response at Boyce Park Wave Pool

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Hazmat Team had to respond to the Boyce Park Wave Pool after a chlorine leak.

Monroeville Fire Department Co. #5 said firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the leak on Friday.

The leak was coming from a 1,000-gallon tank.

One person had to be treated by medics but was later released at the scene.

Monroeville firefighters held training at Boyce Park just two weeks before having to return for an actual emergency.

