Local

Chlorine leak leads to hazmat response at Boyce Park Wave Pool

By WPXI.com News Staff

Chlorine leak leads to hazmat response at Boyce Park Wave Pool The Allegheny County Hazmat Team had to respond to the Boyce Park Wave Pool after a chlorine leak. (Monroeville Fire Department Co. #5/Monroeville Fire Department Co. #5)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Hazmat Team had to respond to the Boyce Park Wave Pool after a chlorine leak.

Monroeville Fire Department Co. #5 said firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the leak on Friday.

The leak was coming from a 1,000-gallon tank.

One person had to be treated by medics but was later released at the scene.

Monroeville firefighters held training at Boyce Park just two weeks before having to return for an actual emergency.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Police searching for persons of interest in Jeanette shooting that left woman dead, 4 others injured
  • Officials say ‘Unabomber’ Theodore Kaczynski has died in federal prison
  • Friday Night Fights: Brawl in the stands during Pirates-Mets game
  • VIDEO: Pennsylvania AG lawsuit alleges local dealership sold cars that didn’t pass inspection, broke down
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read