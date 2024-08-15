Local

Church holds ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event, raises funds for Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Local church hosts 'Blessing of the Animals' event, raises money for HARP

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Glenshaw Presbyterian Church in Shaler held a “Blessing of the Animals” event on Wednesday evening.

A variety of pets were blessed during the service, including a tortoise.

The church also raised money and collected other donations for Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh pets looking for their forever homes.

