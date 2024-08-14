Local

Man, woman dead in Homestead double homicide

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man and woman were shot and killed in Homestead on Tuesday, Allegheny County police say.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of West 15th Avenue around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man and the woman dead.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more. WATCH for updates on 11 at 11.

Channel 11 can see SWAT crews at the scene.

We’re working to learn more information on any potential suspects.

The victims have not been identified yet.

Police told Channel 11 the shooting was targeted and there is no danger to the public at this time.

