Shots fired at police leads to SWAT situation in Monongahela

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — There’s a large police presence in a Washington County community.

A Washington County dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police and SWAT are on scene at 3rd Street and Chess Street in Monongahela, where an armed man is reportedly barricaded inside.

The dispatcher said this incident began at 8:30 a.m. with a pursuit that went through several communities. The man reportedly fired shots at police, but it’s unclear at this time where it happened.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene and will have live updates on Channel 11 starting at noon and on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group