Shots fired at police leads to SWAT situation in Monongahela

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — There’s a large police presence in a Washington County community.

A Washington County dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police and SWAT are on scene at 3rd Street and Chess Street in Monongahela, where an armed man is reportedly barricaded inside.

The dispatcher said this incident began at 8:30 a.m. with a pursuit that went through several communities. The man reportedly fired shots at police, but it’s unclear at this time where it happened.

