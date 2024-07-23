At least 10 vehicles stolen from throughout Pittsburgh overnight, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating at least 10 overnight car thefts.

Public safety officials say the vehicles were stolen from neighborhoods throughout the city and the suspects are believed to be juveniles targeting specific theft-prone Kia and Hyundai’s. All but one of the stolen vehicles were either of those two brands.

Officers saw at least four of the stolen vehicles driving erratically and at dangerously high speeds on the North Side. Two of them were found crashed in the Marshall-Shadeland area.

Officials say detectives are currently working to locate the vehicles and investigating all of the thefts by reviewing all available video and other evidence to identify suspects.

No arrests have been made.

While the investigation is ongoing, police shared reminders of what the community can do to prevent vehicle thefts:

Never leave a vehicle running and unlocked, even to run a quick errand

Always ensure all vehicle doors are locked and windows closed. Most thieves take the path of least resistance, going from car to car looking for unlocked doors at night

Kia and Hyundai owners should take advantage of the manufacturer’s recall and security updates and/or use a club lock to immobilize the steering wheel

Invest in technology such as Apple Air Tags, inexpensive GPS trackers that connect to cell phone apps, or utilize individual vehicle manufacturers’ security and tracking technology when possible

Install outdoor security camera systems trained toward where the vehicle is parked

Bluetooth enabled dashboard cameras can be useful tools to help catch car thieves

If Kia or Hyundai models must be parked in a driveway, police advise blocking them in with another vehicle when possible

Never leave firearms inside a vehicle under any circumstance

