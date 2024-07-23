At least 1 person hurt in officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — At least one person was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood Tuesday.

Allegheny County 911 said police and EMS units were called to the 4900 block of Kincaid Street at around 11 a.m. for a domestic incident.

Channel 11 learned that crews are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting and that Allegheny County police have been called to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. He is listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

