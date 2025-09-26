Cincinnati wealth management firm expands to Pittsburgh market

Horan Wealth LLC, a Cincinnati-based independent wealth management firm that has been in business for more than 75 years, has opened a Pittsburgh office.

Located on the third floor at 5800 Corporate Dr., Pittsburgh (15237), the new office is led by Michael Hermes, who was appointed market president and wealth advisor.

Hermes, a Sewickley native, joined Horan Wealth in January 2018 in Cincinnati and served as vice president and wealth advisor. He began his career at Fifth Third Bank, working there for close to five years, mostly at its private bank, capped by being promoted to portfolio manager.

Horan Wealth has $3.4 billion in assets under advisory and ranks among Cincinnati’s largest wealth management firms. It employs 35 in its headquarters city, It also has a northern Kentucky office located in Fort Mitchell.

