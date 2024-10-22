Citizens confirms 3 rebuilds/relocations of Pittsburgh branches in 2025

PITTSBURGH — Citizens is starting 2025 with a trio of branch closures in the Pittsburgh metro.

But the bank also plans at least three rebuilds or relocations next year that will better accommodate customers’ needs.

Citizens said its East Liberty branch, located at 6112 Penn Mall, is a ground-up rebuild of its existing branch in the same location and it’s slated to open in late February 2025.

