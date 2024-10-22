Local

Citizens confirms 3 rebuilds/relocations of Pittsburgh branches in 2025

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Citizens Bank Citizens Bank (WPXI/WPXI)

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Citizens is starting 2025 with a trio of branch closures in the Pittsburgh metro.

But the bank also plans at least three rebuilds or relocations next year that will better accommodate customers’ needs.

Citizens said its East Liberty branch, located at 6112 Penn Mall, is a ground-up rebuild of its existing branch in the same location and it’s slated to open in late February 2025.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after stabbing on Montour Trail, police looking for owner of bicycle found near scene
  • Exclusive: Former President Trump talks 1-on-1 with Channel 11 at Steelers game
  • Man accused of stalking girl, 13, in Hempfield Township neighborhood
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivors share their stories at annual Eradicate Hate Summit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read