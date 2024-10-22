Man dies after stabbing on Montour Trail, police looking for owner of bicycle found near scene

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after he was stabbed on the Montour Trail in Moon Township on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the trail near Hassam Road just before 3 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Benjamin Brallier, 44, of Coraopolis.

When detectives were processing the scene, they found a bicycle and bag where the victim was found Police are asking for help finding the owner of the bicycle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the bicycle on the trail is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

