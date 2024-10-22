Local

Man accused of stalking girl, 13, in Hempfield Township neighborhood

By Antoinette DelBel, WPXI-TV

Michael Thomas

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with stalking a 13-year-old girl in his neighborhood.

Police say Michael Thomas, 71, made sexual comments to the girl at her bus stop. Neighbors we spoke with tell Channel 11 they’re disturbed by these allegations.

On 11 at 11, what Thomas is accused of saying to the young girl while she waited for her bus.

