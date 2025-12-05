Citizens hires new public affairs market manager for Pittsburgh

One of Pittsburgh’s largest banks has a new public affairs market manager, hired from the region’s biggest credit union.

Amber Deemer has joined Citizens as vice president, public affairs market manager for Pittsburgh. Deemer is charged with leading the bank’s community engagement strategy, building partnerships that advance economic development and financial empowerment. She will oversee nonprofit relationships, volunteer initiatives and strategic collaborations that strengthen Citizens’ presence and impact in the region.

Deemer worked at Clearview Federal Credit Union for three and a half years and served as director of community engagement since March 2024. In that role, she managed more than 250 nonprofit partnerships across 10 counties, led grantmaking and volunteer programs and engaged senior leadership in community strategy. Moon Township-based Clearview is Pittsburgh’s largest credit union as ranked by assets. It operates 27 offices in the region.

