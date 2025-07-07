Citizens to relocate downtown Pittsburgh branch

PITTSBURGH — Almost a year after Citizens relocated its downtown Pittsburgh hub from 525 William Penn Place to Four Gateway Center, the branch at its former corporate office building will move to Suite 103 at 601 Grant St. on July 28.

Citizens already had a branch at nearby Two Gateway Center. The Grant Street location will maintain its presence on the other end of downtown and provide convenience to customers there, the bank said.

Citizens, part of Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), is Pittsburgh’s fifth-largest bank by deposit market share.

Until a few years ago, it operated by far the most branches in the 10-county metro: About half of those were located within Giant Eagle supermarkets. In October 2022, Citizens began reducing in-store locations and replacing them with virtual assistant kiosks. As of June 30, 2024, Citizens operated a total of 70 branches here, compared with 118 in 2019. It entered Pittsburgh in late 2001 by acquiring the branch network and small business unit of then-Mellon Financial Corp. and established a regional hub at 525 William Penn Place.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group