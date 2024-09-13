Citizens to relocate a North Hills branch

PITTSBURGH — Citizens plans to move a branch north of Pittsburgh to a site a few miles away, according to a regulatory filing confirmed by the bank, which said customers can expect an upgraded facility.

Citizens’ Thorn Hill branch, located at 101 Commonwealth Dr., Warrendale, will relocate to 20249 Rte. 19, Cranberry Township, toward the end of 2025. The sites are about three miles apart. Cranberry, roughly 21 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh, is a booming area for business development.

The new location, due to open in late 2025, will be a flagship site for Citizens.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group