Owner calls for answers while making repairs to house damaged during hours-long standoff

PITTSBURGH — The fallout from a dramatic standoff in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood continues.

Only Channel 11 was there on Friday as that 13-hour ordeal ended with a serial burglary suspect being loaded into an ambulance.

Repairs are now underway at 232 Alice Street. That’s the home where Zachary Livingston spent most of his time evading capture. He’d been renting a room there.

“He was nice to me. He was paying on time. I have no problems with him. He damaged less than the authorities damaged over here,” the owner, who goes by “Russ,” told Channel 11.

That damage came mostly from the attempt to get Livingston off the roof.

Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut multiple holes in the roof.

“It’s easy to cut in 5 minutes, but to repair it takes time and effort,” Russ said. He estimates it could take weeks and cost up to $20,000 to get it back to what it was.

In the meantime, Channel 11 has obtained more surveillance pictures and video that allegedly show Livingston in action.

One video, taken outside Medusa’s Lounge in Shadyside, shows a man getting out of car, walking off-camera and then the camera goes out.

Sources told Channel 11 last week that Livingston would cut power to businesses so that cameras wouldn’t work before robbing them.

That’s in line with what Medusa owner Aaron Duran said during the standoff on Friday.

“He took the power thing off the meter, shut the cameras off. He robbed me of money, DJ equipment,” Duran said.

Right now, Livingston is behind bars awaiting the next steps. Russ says he’s waiting, too, for clarity.

He wants to know who is going to pay for the damage.

“Nobody asked to cut these holes in the roof. They’ve done it. Frustrated until now. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Channel 11 did reach out to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office for answers. We were directed to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A public information officer told us she is looking into it and will have answers for us soon.

