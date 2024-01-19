City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County officials preparing for incoming snow

PITTSBURGH — Preparations are underway for another significant snowfall that could dump several inches across our region.

“I’m not too worried, but some people might have some trouble getting to work. The roads were slick the other day,” Charles Clifford said.

County officials say the biggest challenge is that the bulk of the snow could hit during the morning rush hour.

“Rush hour is always a challenge for anybody clearing roads, traffic slows down, the truck can’t get through to clear the roads and salt the roads,” director of Allegheny County Department of Public Works Stephen Stanley said.

The county has 22 public works trucks ready to go. At midnight, there’s a shift change and 32 trucks will be out clearing off the streets.

Penndot and Turnpike officials say they have crews pretreating the roads ahead of the storm.

As for the City of Pittsburgh, they will have 55 trucks ready as soon as the snow starts.

We know Tuesday’s snowfall and cold temperatures caused dangerous and icy road conditions. City officials shared what their plan is for Friday’s heavier snowfall.

“It’s going to be the same protocol we are going to be a little bit more responsive we know there’s already a lot of salt on the streets we are going to be into plows more for this snow,” City of Pittsburgh Director of Public Works Chris Hornstein said.

The city’s goal is to clear every street within 24 hours.

Officials are asking people to stay home if they don’t need to be out on the roads tomorrow. If you have to drive, take it slow and be extra cautious. Also, they ask drivers to give plow trucks plenty of room and be mindful of where they park so they can get through neighborhoods.

