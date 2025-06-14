City of Pittsburgh approves permit for Juneteenth celebration after multiple court hearings

PITTSBURGH — After being brought to court, the City of Pittsburgh approved a permit for a Juneteenth celebration.

Organizer B. Marshall runs one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country.

He applied for a permit for the event in February.

After repeated delays, Marshall hired an attorney and filed a petition last month asking a judge to force the city to act on the permit.

The city approved the first phase of his celebration on Tuesday but the event became official on Friday.

The event will take place at Mellon Park from June 19 through 22.

“This has been a long and difficult road; however, we [are] glad that Pittsburghers can enjoy one of the most important holidays in our country’s history and the Largest Juneteenth celebration in the State of Pennsylvania,” said Marshall’s Attorney Phil DiLucente.

