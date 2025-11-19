City of Pittsburgh council approves new mobile vending program

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council has approved new rules for the city’s mobile vending program as the city prepares for the NFL Draft in April.

Food truck owners say the changes could make it easier for them to operate.

Jacquelyn Wright, who owns Grandma Joan’s Food Truck and Catering, said she has pushed for clearer rules since opening her business last year.

“This will be amazing, this will be a total game-changer,” Wright said.

The old rules required food trucks to move every four hours, operate from metered parking spaces and stay at least 100 feet away from a business that sells similar items.

“That gives you an hour to get your grease hot, an hour to get set up and how are you going to get your friends or customers to follow you down the street?” Wright said.

The new legislation approved Tuesday allows the following:

Streamlined Vending Licenses: The new Annual Vending License would apply to vending on public or private property, and additional permits would be administered depending on location.

Standard Rules for Locations: This would establish consistent criteria for allowable vending locations, including zoning, accessibility, and safety.

More Vending Locations: These changes would allow vending in more zoning districts and on more streets and sidewalks.

Group Vending Sites: Group sites would allow multiple vendors to use a portion of the street or sidewalk after the location went through a public process.

Fewer Time Restrictions: Mobile vendors would no longer be required to move every four hours.

Some owners still have concerns.

Ashraf Kabalan, co-owner of Ash and Chris LLC, said he wants more information about how the city will manage designated food truck spots.

“How is the city going to guarantee that this spot will be available for food trucks only,” Kabalan said. “What if someone parks there. How do you know it is your spot. How are you going to book the spot.”

Kabalan also said he would like the city to bring back its food truck park.

City leaders say the updated rules are meant to create more convenience for vendors while also making sure brick-and-mortar businesses are not affected before or after the draft.

“I think our city will be more food truck-friendly now that they know they can come out,” Wright said.

A city spokesperson said that although the legislation has passed, the City Planning Department still needs time to finalize and enforce the new rules before the program goes into full effect.

