City of Pittsburgh employee charged with scamming neighbor out of over $22K

PITTSBURGH — A woman was scammed out of over $22,000.

Channel 11 has learned the person charged was a City of Pittsburgh employee who police say took the money right out of her bank account.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the lies police say he told the victim to take her money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group