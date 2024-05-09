City of Pittsburgh names contractor for 2024 Juneteenth Celebration

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced the contractor for the City-sponsored 2024 Juneteenth Celebration.

Bounce Marketing & Events will receive the contract for the City-sponsored event.

“Bounce Marketing & Events has a proven track record of creating events to uplift and celebrate our city,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “With their local knowledge and national experience, Bounce will help us reach our goal of ensuring that Juneteenth is on par with the Fourth of July.”

Bounce Marketing & Events has been in business since 1997. They’re created events for several organizations locally and nationally, including the August Wilson Birthday Celebration Block Party for the past seven years, JBL Grammy Awards Party, NAACP and National Urban League 100 Year Anniversary Campaigns, Walmart’s Conference Sponsorship Activations for the past ten years, as well as Mayor Gainey’s inauguration Swearing In and Gala and the City’s 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop celebration in 2023.

Bounce Marketing & Events was selected via the RFP (Request For Proposal) to solicit Juneteenth events that ensured a visible, clear and open process on how public funds were being spent.

Three promoters entered a bid for the event, but Bounce Marketing & Events was selected because of their experience on a local and national scale, the representative from the City of Pittsburgh said.

The City-sponsored Juneteenth Celebration is different from the annual one held at Point State Park. Event organizer William Marshall told Channel 11 last month that despite the City sponsoring the event in years past, “Mayor Gainey decided that he wanted to have his own separate Juneteenth celebration.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group