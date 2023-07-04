City of Pittsburgh offices, facilities closed in observance of Independence Day; swimming pools open

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh offices and CitiParks facilities are closed and refuse collections will be postponed on July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The Department of Public Works advises that refuse, bulk waste and recycling collections on Tuesday will be delayed one day. Those who have a scheduled collection on Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday. Those usually serviced Wednesday will be serviced Thursday and so on throughout the week.

Residents are encouraged to place their refuse out for collection after 6 p.m. the night before their collection day as usual. Anyone with questions can call the Bureau of Environmental Services at 412-255-2773.

Healthy Active Living Centers, Mellon Park Tennis Center and recreation centers are closed. There is no summer food service program.

Spray parks and swimming pools are open.

More information can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group