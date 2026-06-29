City of Pittsburgh opens 5 cooling centers amid Code Red Heat Advisory in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh opened five cooling centers Monday as Allegheny County activated a Code Red Heat Advisory amid a stretch of high temperatures.

The cooling centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Center: 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center: 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center: 7321 Frankstown Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center: 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center: 12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

“We will have food and drinks and snacks and obviously a colder atmosphere for anyone, open to all” said Eric Sloan, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation. “We’re also monitoring through next weekend as well in close collaboration with our emergency management team.”

County officials have issued the Code Red Heat Advisory through Wednesday, urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Residents across the city were already adjusting their daily routines to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

“I’m out here for a run, trying to get out before the heat sets in,” said Kate Zettl on the South Side.

Marilla Miller said she’ll adjust her routine to walk her dog earlier in the morning.

“Probably sticking to our routine but then also trying to do walks way earlier in the morning, so probably before the sun rises,” Miller said.’

City officials are encouraging residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, check on vulnerable neighbors and family members, and use the cooling centers if needed.

“It is sneaky. Safety is our biggest priority,” Sloan said. “I think preparation goes a long way, but just always be aware that we’re here to support them.”

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