City of Pittsburgh prepares for America’s 250th celebrations, invests in preventing youth violence

PITTSBURGH — Between teen takeovers with massive groups of kids causing chaos, to a 15-year-old charged with homicide for a shooting Downtown, it has already been a busy summer for crime in Pittsburgh.

With the big July 4th weekend just days away, and huge crowds expected for America’s 250th birthday, Pittsburgh city officials say they’re ready and prepared for anything.

Sheldon Williams is the City of Pittsburgh’s Director of Public Safety.

“We know that there’s going to be an outpouring of individuals coming because of the 250th,” Williams tells Channel 11. “We’re always in planning mode. We’re preplanning ahead of that.”

Williams added that means preparing for every possible scenario.

“I will be very specific - we’re preparing for all aspects to make sure we have a place of safety for everyone to enjoy the time,” Williams added.

As summer continues, the City is also investing in a violence prevention program for kids and teens. It’s called the Safe Passage Program. It’s been operating since 2021, and the City just approved $250,000 in funding. The program has multiple partners, including the City, Operation Better Block and Pittsburgh Public Schools.

“We hope through their work inside the schools that it would move out into the streets,” Williams tells Channel 11. “And we see that, where some of those kids are influenced, and we want that positive influence to help impact the culture we see in the City of Pittsburgh.

Williams says it’s about addressing the root of the violence and reaching kids and teens directly.

“We want to provide healthy ways that teens can gather, but also be very specific and direct about the behaviors that we do witness when some of those groups get together,” Williams added. “And we won’t be able to tolerate that.”

As part of the Safe Passage Program, there are ambassadors in some Pittsburgh Public Schools who help identify at-risk youth and work with them on problem-solving before things escalate to violence.

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