City of Pittsburgh receives over $62 million for community development projects

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has received a large award that will be put towards renovating some beloved community staples.

Mayor Ed Gainey and the Urban Development Authority announced that $62.2 million had been awarded to Pittsburgh.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for awarding these funds to support various community development projects. We’ve seen major investments pour into the development of Downtown Pittsburgh, but we remain equally as committed to securing resources that support the improvement of infrastructure, create new opportunities for economic growth, and enhance the quality of life in all 90 neighborhoods. The progress we are seeing across the city is truly a testament to the power of partnerships, and I am thankful that we continue to move closer to our vision of creating more vibrant communities across the city,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

$53.3 million came from the commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) and $8.9 million was from Local Share Account (LSA) grants.

RACP grants are administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget and focus on “the design, acquisition, and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.”

Some of the RACP money will go towards 24 projects. Those include:

Clemente Museum Infrastructure Renovation - $750,000

PGH VIN Urban Vineyard - Mount Washington - $1,000,000

Negley Rotunda Restoration - $1,000,000

Brickworks Residential Development - Building A - $2,500,000

Temple Sinai Pittsburgh System Maintenance and Repairs - $1,000,000

Carlow University Strategic Facility Plan - $709,450

St. Peters Church Redevelopment - $850,000

National Aviary Construction II - $500,00

Evolve Coaching Inclusion Center - $1,500,000

Pittsburgh Zoo Giraffe Barn - $1,775,000

African American Cultural Center HVAC Equipment Repair and Upgrades - $500,000

Oakland Crossings - Urban Center Mixed Use District (UC-MU) - $6,000,000

Allegheny YMCA Renovation - $1,500,000

933 Penn Ave Redevelopment - $2,500,000

City Club Apartments Pittsburgh II - $3,500,000

Highmark Stadium Expansion - $3,000,000

Horace Mann Village II - $500,000

URA Downtown Investment Strategy – Pittsburgh - $4,000,000

Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh Playground Renovation -$250,000

Midpoint City’s Edge Redevelopment - $1,975,000

District Vision Plan - Former Club One Site - $5,000,000

Privado 14 Downtown - $2,000,000

Gulf Tower - $6,000,000

Life Sciences Accelerator Small Labs - $500,000

Some LSA award money will go towards:

Pittsburgh Park Rangers Vehicles - $80,000

Smallman Complete Street - $999,999

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Pansy Way Sewer Improvements - $450,000

Catholic Youth Association of Pittsburgh, Inc - Meals on Wheels Vehicle Replacement - $42,592

CHDS - Building Renovation for Adults who are Intellectually Disabled and Deaf - $750,000

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh - Museum Annex - $300,000

Community Specialists Corporation - The Academy Transportation Upgrades Pt. 2 - $374,409

Congregation Poale Zedeck Emergency Egress - Phase II - $350,000

Elizabeth Seton Center Vehicle Purchase - $99,885

Energy Innovation Center Renovation - $250,000

Familylinks - Vintage Center for Active Adults Renovation - $325,000

Frick Art & Historical Center, Inc. - The Frick Pittsburgh Clayton Restoration - $1,000,000

Latin American Studies Association Cultural Center Improvements - $32,224

Lemington Residential Corporation (LRC) - Eva P. Mitchell (EPM) Residences - $52,000

Lower Hill District - Parking Partners XXIII Block E - Block F-2 Urban Open Space - $200,000

New Granada Square - $500,000

Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Line of Duty Death Memorial - $224,366

Primary Care Health Services, Inc - PCHS Wilford A. Payne Medical Office Building - $500,000

Rising Tide Partners - East Hills 1 HOA Infrastructure Restoration Project - $500,000

Riverlife - Allegheny Landing Restoration - $600,000

Shady Lane - Shady Lane Major Facility Improvement Project - $200,000

Trade Institute of Pittsburgh Social Enterprise Equipment - $125,000

Uptown Partners of Pittsburgh - Historic Tito House Redevelopment - $191,365

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh - Lottery Store Site - $246,128

Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh - Yeshiva Schools 403 Greenfield Renovation and Equipment - $531,124

“We’re extremely grateful to the Commonwealth and to our local elected officials for securing these funds,” said URA Executive Director Susheela Nemani-Stanger. “These investments will support ongoing community development, infrastructure, cultural, and affordable housing work. The URA is proud to administer these funds on behalf of the Commonwealth and continue investment in our communities.”

Last week, state lawmakers announced that $4 million would also go toward renovation at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group