City of Pittsburgh receives over $62 million for community development projects

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has received a large award that will be put towards renovating some beloved community staples.
Mayor Ed Gainey and the Urban Development Authority announced that $62.2 million had been awarded to Pittsburgh.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for awarding these funds to support various community development projects. We’ve seen major investments pour into the development of Downtown Pittsburgh, but we remain equally as committed to securing resources that support the improvement of infrastructure, create new opportunities for economic growth, and enhance the quality of life in all 90 neighborhoods. The progress we are seeing across the city is truly a testament to the power of partnerships, and I am thankful that we continue to move closer to our vision of creating more vibrant communities across the city,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.
$53.3 million came from the commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) and $8.9 million was from Local Share Account (LSA) grants.
RACP grants are administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget and focus on “the design, acquisition, and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.”
Some of the RACP money will go towards 24 projects. Those include:
- Clemente Museum Infrastructure Renovation - $750,000
- PGH VIN Urban Vineyard - Mount Washington - $1,000,000
- Negley Rotunda Restoration - $1,000,000
- Brickworks Residential Development - Building A - $2,500,000
- Temple Sinai Pittsburgh System Maintenance and Repairs - $1,000,000
- Carlow University Strategic Facility Plan - $709,450
- St. Peters Church Redevelopment - $850,000
- National Aviary Construction II - $500,00
- Evolve Coaching Inclusion Center - $1,500,000
- Pittsburgh Zoo Giraffe Barn - $1,775,000
- African American Cultural Center HVAC Equipment Repair and Upgrades - $500,000
- Oakland Crossings - Urban Center Mixed Use District (UC-MU) - $6,000,000
- Allegheny YMCA Renovation - $1,500,000
- 933 Penn Ave Redevelopment - $2,500,000
- City Club Apartments Pittsburgh II - $3,500,000
- Highmark Stadium Expansion - $3,000,000
- Horace Mann Village II - $500,000
- URA Downtown Investment Strategy – Pittsburgh - $4,000,000
- Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh Playground Renovation -$250,000
- Midpoint City’s Edge Redevelopment - $1,975,000
- District Vision Plan - Former Club One Site - $5,000,000
- Privado 14 Downtown - $2,000,000
- Gulf Tower - $6,000,000
- Life Sciences Accelerator Small Labs - $500,000
Some LSA award money will go towards:
- Pittsburgh Park Rangers Vehicles - $80,000
- Smallman Complete Street - $999,999
- Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Pansy Way Sewer Improvements - $450,000
- Catholic Youth Association of Pittsburgh, Inc - Meals on Wheels Vehicle Replacement - $42,592
- CHDS - Building Renovation for Adults who are Intellectually Disabled and Deaf - $750,000
- Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh - Museum Annex - $300,000
- Community Specialists Corporation - The Academy Transportation Upgrades Pt. 2 - $374,409
- Congregation Poale Zedeck Emergency Egress - Phase II - $350,000
- Elizabeth Seton Center Vehicle Purchase - $99,885
- Energy Innovation Center Renovation - $250,000
- Familylinks - Vintage Center for Active Adults Renovation - $325,000
- Frick Art & Historical Center, Inc. - The Frick Pittsburgh Clayton Restoration - $1,000,000
- Latin American Studies Association Cultural Center Improvements - $32,224
- Lemington Residential Corporation (LRC) - Eva P. Mitchell (EPM) Residences - $52,000
- Lower Hill District - Parking Partners XXIII Block E - Block F-2 Urban Open Space - $200,000
- New Granada Square - $500,000
- Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Line of Duty Death Memorial - $224,366
- Primary Care Health Services, Inc - PCHS Wilford A. Payne Medical Office Building - $500,000
- Rising Tide Partners - East Hills 1 HOA Infrastructure Restoration Project - $500,000
- Riverlife - Allegheny Landing Restoration - $600,000
- Shady Lane - Shady Lane Major Facility Improvement Project - $200,000
- Trade Institute of Pittsburgh Social Enterprise Equipment - $125,000
- Uptown Partners of Pittsburgh - Historic Tito House Redevelopment - $191,365
- Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh - Lottery Store Site - $246,128
- Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh - Yeshiva Schools 403 Greenfield Renovation and Equipment - $531,124
“We’re extremely grateful to the Commonwealth and to our local elected officials for securing these funds,” said URA Executive Director Susheela Nemani-Stanger. “These investments will support ongoing community development, infrastructure, cultural, and affordable housing work. The URA is proud to administer these funds on behalf of the Commonwealth and continue investment in our communities.”
Last week, state lawmakers announced that $4 million would also go toward renovation at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
