Tree of Life Synagogue receives $4 million for renovation project

PITTSBURGH — The Tree of Life Synagogue has received funding to support its renovations.

The Tree of Life Synagogue location is already in the midst of change.

Crews began working on turning the site into a new building and memorial that honors the lives of the 11 worshipers killed after a gunman opened fire at the original synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.

Officials broke ground on the new project in June.

State Rep. Dan Frankel announced that $4 million in funding will go towards the project. He said hoped it would bring healing to the community.

“These dollars show our commonwealth’s commitment to the historic Tree of Life project,” said Frankel. “I am proud to help ensure that the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in America will stand as a monument to tolerance, education and resilience.”

The money came from the Redevopelment Assistance Capital Program. The grant is administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget and focuses on the design, acquisition, and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

In a press release, officials said the money will go towards construction work that will include preserving the historic spaces, including the stained-glass windows and iconic structure at the corner of Shady and Wilkins; modernizing the main sanctuary to serve as a flexible space for worship, celebrations, educational programming and communal space; designing an innovative and interactive Holocaust and modern anti-Semitism exhibit; and adding flexible and modular classrooms.

“As our community has found ways to heal and grow in the aftermath of the Tree of Life shooting, it has been a humble honor to share in the work to support our Jewish friends and neighbors,” said Sen. Jay Costa. “The funding Representative Frankel and I secured will continue to enforce our commitment to safe, vibrant spaces for the Jewish community as they gather to educate, volunteer and worship.”

Construction could wrap up in 2026.

