City of Pittsburgh works to complete projects as NFL Draft countdown clock is unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is officially on the clock to host the 2026 NFL Draft.

Steelers President Art Rooney II was among several to unveil a giant timer on Pittsburgh’s North Side counting down the days, minutes and seconds to the draft.

“We have a whole year now to talk about this and this clock that we’re going to unveil is going to remind us every day about that,” said Rooney.

The clock was unveiled outside Acrisure Stadium Monday afternoon.

As it ticks down, the city will be racing against it.

A chain-link fence now wraps around the fountain at Point State Park as construction gets underway.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the fountain will not turn on this year as part of a big revitalization project leading up to the draft.

Last month, crews broke ground on a major improvement project at Market Square. That will bring a pavilion, better pedestrian pathways and more public seating to the Downtown landmark.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Construction begins Tuesday on Market Square modernization project

At Eighth Street and Fort Duquesne Blvd, in the Cultural District, the city is transforming a 4-acre plot into what’s been dubbed as “Arts Landing.” It will have a new green space with public art, an outdoor theater and playgrounds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Cultural Trust creating new space for art, activities in Downtown Pittsburgh

It is all a part of a $600 million investment to get the city ready before the clock strikes zero.

The draft is set for April 23-25 and is expected to draw up to 700,000 visitors. It could be the largest visitor event in Pittsburgh’s history.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group