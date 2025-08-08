Claire’s at Uniontown Mall to close as part of company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Uniontown Mall Claire’s is set to close as part of the company’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in seven years.

A filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware says the company identified underperforming stores for improvement, downsizing or closing to improve liquidity. Eighteen stores were identified, with more pending the results of store closing sales.

The filing lists the Uniontown store among 17 other Claire’s and Icing locations slated for store closing-themed sales.

>>> Claire’s, known for piercing millions of teens’ ears, files for Chapter 11, 2nd time since 2018 <<<

The sales must conclude before Sept. 7, unless the company and its agent extend or terminate the period, the filing says.

Based in Hoffman Estates, Ill., Claire’s is a jewelry and accessory store marketed toward teenagers.

Company officials cited high debt loads and a consumer shift away from brick-and-mortar retail when discussing the recent filing.

The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

