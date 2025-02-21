Clairton High School student approached by stranger while walking to school, police say

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Clairton Police are investigating after they said a high school student was approached by a stranger while walking to school Friday morning.

Police said at 9:45 a.m., a girl was approached by a man inside a Ford Focus around Mulberry Way. The man continued to follow the girl toward the Clairton Education Center.

“We want to remind everyone to be cautious when walking to and from school. If a stranger approaches you, do not engage with them and immediately report the incident to a trusted teacher or staff member. Your child’s safety is our number one priority, so please report any suspicious activity they may encounter,” the school district said in a statement.

Clairton police said officers will patrol in the area of the school as they do daily.

If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any information about this incident, call 911 and ask for an officer to call you.

