Fayette County mother calls for answers in son’s death as suspect’s trial is delayed

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Justice delayed. Channel 11 News has learned the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old LeMaur Thompson will not go on as scheduled.

Braedon Dickinson, 18, is accused of shooting Thompson in the back of the head in broad daylight on Dunlap Street in Uniontown back in February.

He was arrested in Baltimore after an eight-day manhunt.

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The motive is unclear, but investigators have previously said they could not rule out gang or drug activity.

“All I do is cry. I stay away from my family because every time I come around, they cry because I remind them of him,” Bobbi Jo Cumberland said. She is LeMaur Thompson’s mother.

Channel 11 spoke exclusively to Cumberland over FaceTime Thursday evening.

“I want the truth. The DA said it was a planned and orchestrated attack. I want to know who planned it and who orchestrated it. That boy didn’t kill my son for no reason.”

We broke the news to her of the trial delay.

She responded by telling us she just wants to know why her son was killed.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told us he is hoping to sit down with Cumberland before the trial.

In the meantime, she’s clinging to memories of her son.

“His smile. he brightened up the world. I hear nothing but good things about him everywhere I go. People hug me, talk good about him. I just don’t understand.”

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