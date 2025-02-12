Clairton man pleads guilty in 2021 stabbing death of his roommate

PITTSBURGH — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday for the stabbing death of his roommate in 2021.

Online court documents show Sabr Cree Ellis entered a guilty plea for voluntary manslaughter on the second day of his homicide trial.

Allegheny County Police were called to the 400 block of Mendelssohn Avenue in Clairton on Jan. 21, 2021. Anthony Koontz, 55, was found stabbed multiple times there and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ellis was taken into custody in Rochester, New York. His trial began on Monday.

Court documents show he changed that plea to “guilty” on Tuesday and negotiated his homicide charge to one of voluntary manslaughter.

His charges of theft and receiving stolen property were withdrawn.

He will serve eight to 20 years in prison.

