Clark Howard: How to save money as grocery prices continue to rise

As grocery prices continue to rise, consumer advisor Clark Howard suggests using credit cards that offer 5% cash back on groceries to save money.

Grocery prices have increased significantly over the past six years, making it essential for consumers to find ways to stretch their dollars. Clark Howard recommends using targeted credit cards that provide discounts on grocery purchases.

“One way you can do it is with targeted credit cards that get you discounts of 5% on groceries,” said Clark Howard, a consumer advisor.

Howard highlights several credit card options that can help consumers save on groceries. The Citi Custom Cash Card offers 5% cash back on top spending categories, which can include groceries. Similarly, the Target RedCard provides 5% cash back on groceries purchased at Target stores.

For those who shop online, the Amazon Card offers 5% cash back on groceries purchased through Amazon’s grocery market stores, including Whole Foods. Howard emphasizes that every dollar saved can make a difference in managing grocery expenses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group