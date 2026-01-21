Clark Howard: Timeshares are a dangerous investment

Younger people in their 20s and early 30s are fueling a resurgence in timeshare purchases, but consumer adviser Clark Howard warns that these investments remain fraught with dangers.

Howard, who has advised against buying timeshares for nearly 40 years, notes that many younger buyers mistakenly believe that timeshares offer affordable vacation options. This mindset has led to a significant increase in sales, despite longstanding concerns about the burdensome nature of these investments.

Howard highlighted the common pitfalls associated with timeshares.

“But if you’ve ever bought a timeshare, you know, when you wanted to get rid of it, it stuck to you like glue,” he said. This signifies that many owners face significant challenges when attempting to sell or exit a timeshare arrangement.

The financial implications are also concerning, as Howard explained, “And you can’t control how much the fees you have to pay go up year by year.”

This unpredictability adds to the risk, especially for those who may not have considered the long-term costs involved with timeshares.

For prospective buyers, Howard advises caution.

“So if you’re thinking of buying a timeshare, talk to people who’ve done it and they’ll tell you to stay away,” he warned. His message to buyers is clear: they must consider the full scope of consequences that timeshare ownership can bring.

Ultimately, Howard’s stance remains firm: purchasing a timeshare is more than just a financial decision; it poses real risks. He reminds potential buyers, “You’re buying nothing but trouble,” encouraging thorough research and consideration before diving into a timeshare agreement.

