Clark Howard: When not to unsubscribe from emails

Consumer advisor Clark Howard warns that clicking unsubscribe links in emails from unknown senders could lead to your information being stolen.

Howard explains that scammers often use unsubscribe links to confirm that your email address is active, which can then be sold to other parties, resulting in even more unwanted emails.

“I have a weird warning for you, something I can’t believe I have to say,” Howard stated, emphasizing the risk of interacting with emails from unknown sources.

Howard advises that if you receive an email from an unfamiliar sender and it includes an unsubscribe link, it’s best not to click it unless you are certain you signed up for the emails. This is because the unsubscribe link can be used by scammers to verify your email address.

He suggests that if the email is from a legitimate source, such as a retail store you recognize and no longer wish to receive emails from, then it is safe to use the unsubscribe option.

By being cautious with unsubscribe links, consumers can protect themselves from potential scams and reduce the risk of their information being misused.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group