The Clarks scheduled to play concert at Stage AE

PITTSBURGH — The Clarks are holding a show at Stage AE.
The Pittsburgh-native band will perform on Saturday, June 28.
Melinda and the Night Sky and Brooke Surgener and the Bandits will join them.
General admission tickets are currently set at $30 in advance and will be sold for $36 on the day of the show.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward Magee-Womens Research Institute.
Tickets go on sale March 21.
