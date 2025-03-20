The Clarks scheduled to play concert at Stage AE

PITTSBURGH — The Clarks are holding a show at Stage AE.

The Pittsburgh-native band will perform on Saturday, June 28.

Melinda and the Night Sky and Brooke Surgener and the Bandits will join them.

General admission tickets are currently set at $30 in advance and will be sold for $36 on the day of the show.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Magee-Womens Research Institute.

Tickets go on sale March 21.

Click here to buy tickets.

