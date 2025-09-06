Claysville teen accused of stabbing another teen multiple times

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. — A Washington County teen is facing charges after police say she stabbed another teen on Saturday.

A release from Pennsylvania State Police says that officers were called to Mill Street in Claysville for reports of a stabbing around 11:30 a.m.

Faith Marie Seibert, 18, of Claysville, is alleged to have stabbed an 18-year-old man multiple times, leaving him with lacerations.

Seibert was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Court records show Seibert is being held in the Washington County Prison and has been unable to post bail, which is set at $50,000.

