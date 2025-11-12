Clean up of abandoned lot starts less than 24 hours after Channel 11 reports on neighbor concerns

PITTSBURGH — Progress is already being made in cleaning up a lot in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that neighbors say has turned into an illegal dumping ground.

Not even 24 hours after Channel 11 told you about old cabinets, trash bags, car parts and even a trailer filling an empty lot on California Avenue, we saw a dumpster on the site.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Marshall-Shadeland residents concerned about illegal dumping in their neighborhood

The dumpster was full of various debris. The day before, the piles of trash were spread all over the lot.

District Six Councilperson Daniel Lavelle says his office is aware of the alleged illegal dumping issue and is working with the Department of Public Works to step up enforcement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group