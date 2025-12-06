Cloudy, cold Saturday evening; snow possible in some areas Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It will be cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures in the 20s.

A few flurries or a light freezing drizzle are possible in spots, mainly in the ridges and mountains tonight. This could create isolated slick spots on roads in these locations.

On Sunday, expect clouds with a few flurries in the afternoon and some light snow showers are also possible in the evening. Snow may mix with rain or sprinkles in spots, mainly south of Pittsburgh. A quick coating is possible where snow showers move through for areas mainly north of Route 422 and east in the ridges and mountains. Otherwise, a light dusting to no accumulation is expected for the rest of the viewing area.

The active weather pattern continues this week, with the cold air staying in place early next week. Wind chills on Monday morning will be in the single digits in spots. Highs on Monday will only make it to the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens through the day! A few flurries are possible on Tuesday with highs near freezing.

Wednesday temperatures will rise above freezing near 40 degrees with cold rain showers that may mix with and turn to snow showers before ending Wednesday evening. Snow is possible in our far northern counties earlier in the day and through the evening.

A late week system has a better chance of bringing widespread snowfall to the entire viewing area that may impact our day. Check back for updates for this system expected Thursday PM - Friday. Behind this system, an even colder blast of air moves in for next weekend.

Make sure to check the very latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group