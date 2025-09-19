Cloudy skies over the weekend, isolated showers possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will mix with sunshine this weekend and you may see a few isolated showers.

The best chance of precipitation on Saturday will be south and east of Pittsburgh, and on Sunday, it will mainly be north and west.

A better chance for much-needed rain arrives early next week, with scattered showers late Monday and showers and storms expected Tuesday.

Rain totals could range between .50″ and 1.00″ for many areas, which would help put a dent in our drought conditions.

