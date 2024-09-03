Clutch Homers Erase Slow Start as Pirates Down Cubs; New-Look Bullpen Holds on

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

It started out as another rough night at the plate, but eighth-inning home runs from Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Dansby Swanson broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third inning. With two outs in the fifth, Ian Happ delivered a two-run double to right field to extend the Cubs’ lead to 3-0.

All three runs came against Jared Jones, who was making his second start since coming off the injured list. Jones turned in a quality start, his 10th of the season. The right-hander went 6.1 innings, allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four. It marked the fourth time this season Jones worked into the sixth inning.

