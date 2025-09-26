CMU breaks into top 20 in national rankings from U.S. News and World Report

PITTSBURGH — In the newly released 2026 rankings of national universities from U.S. News and World Report, Carnegie Mellon University is the highest ranked Pittsburgh-based institution.

CMU moved into the top 20 this year, tying with University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, University of Notre Dame and Washington University in St. Louis in the 20th spot. In the 2025 national rankings, CMU sat at No. 21.

According to U.S. News and World Report, schools on the national universities list “offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs. These colleges also are committed to producing groundbreaking research.”

The national list and all of this year’s specialized rankings utilize data gathered from a survey administered by U.S. News and World Report as well as sources such as the U.S. Department of Education.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group