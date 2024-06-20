CNN Presidential Debate to be simulcast on WPXI-TV next week

PITTSBURGH — The CNN Presidential Debate will be aired live on WPXI-TV next Thursday night.

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are set to debate for the first time since their respective campaigns in 2020.

After a coin flip to determine podium placement and the order of closing statements, Trump will have the final word and Biden will be able to select his podium.

Tune into the ‘CNN Presidential Debate’, on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN or simulcast on WPXI-TV.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group