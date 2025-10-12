Coastal storm bringing clouds, chance of showers to parts of the area early Monday

A slow-moving coastal storm will continue to bring more clouds to the area early Monday, along with a slight chance for showers north and east of Pittsburgh.

Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties are the most likely spots for showers on Monday morning, with more clouds than sunshine expected to stick around through the rest of the day.

Sunshine will help warm us up briefly Tuesday before a stronger system brings chilly weather back Wednesday through the end of the week. Frost and freeze alerts will be possible Thursday and Friday mornings.

